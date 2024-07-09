Hunter Group ASA - Monthly TC-result - June

09 Jul 2024 07:30 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Hunter Group ASA

Oslo, 9 July 2024

Hunter Group ASA achieved the following VLCC time-charter ("TC") results
for June 2024:

+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. spot-linked TC-out rate:|$30,015 / day |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. fixed TC-in rate: |$51,750 / day |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. TC-margin: |-$19,735 / day|
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Vessel day: | 60 / 60 |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Net TC-result: | -$1,184,170 |
+-----------------------------+--------------+

Contact:

Erik A.S. Frydendal, CEO, ef(a)huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 957 72 947

Lars M. Brynildsrud, CFO, lb(a)huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 932 60 882

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Hunter Group ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

HUNTER GROUP

ISIN

NO0012953720

Symbol

HUNT

Market

Euronext Expand

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hunter Group ASA published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 05:37:03 UTC.