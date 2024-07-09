09 Jul 2024 07:30 CEST
Hunter Group ASA
Oslo, 9 July 2024
Hunter Group ASA achieved the following VLCC time-charter ("TC") results
for June 2024:
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. spot-linked TC-out rate:|$30,015 / day |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. fixed TC-in rate: |$51,750 / day |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Avg. TC-margin: |-$19,735 / day|
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Vessel day: | 60 / 60 |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
|Net TC-result: | -$1,184,170 |
+-----------------------------+--------------+
Contact:
Erik A.S. Frydendal, CEO, ef(a)huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 957 72 947
Lars M. Brynildsrud, CFO, lb(a)huntergroup.no, Ph.: +47 932 60 882
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
