Hunter Closes $2,000,000 Financing, Completes 3:2 Forward Split and Name Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2020) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQX: HOILF) (FSE: RWPN) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a forward-split of the Company's common shares (the "Split"), closed its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing") pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 13,333,333 post-Split common shares and received proceeds of $2,000,000, and changed the Company's name from "Hunter Oil Corp." to "Hunter Technology Corp." (the "Name Change") all as announced in the Company's news releases dated September 14, October 20 and 22, 2020. The Company has not changed its stock symbols.

The Financing, Split and Name Change are part of the previously announced change of business (the "Change of Business"). The Company is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer, focused on the development of the Company's Oilex trading platform which will facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers, and will be powered by a proprietary blockchain providing a more efficient order book, improved trust and significant cost savings in comparison to legacy transaction channels.

For further details regarding the Change of Business, the Split, the Name Change and the Financing, please see the Company's filing statement dated October 21, 2020 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Split is being conducted on a "push-out" basis. All shareholders of record on October 26, 2020 will be entitled to participate in the Split and will receive three post-Split common shares of the Company for every two pre-Split common shares held as of the record date. The Company's common shares will trade on a due bill basis from October 23, 2020 to November 4, 2020, inclusively. The common shares will begin trading on the Exchange on a post-Split basis at the opening of the markets on November 5, 2020, at which time, the Company's common shares will no longer carry an entitlement to additional common shares. The due bill redemption date is November 6, 2020.

Following the settlement of common shares issued in connection with the Split, the common shares will begin trading under the Company's new name, "Hunter Technology Corp.", at the opening of the markets on November 10, 2020.

Upon completion of the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP number will be 445737109 and its new ISIN will be CA4457371090. Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the Split or the Name Change and are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send registered shareholders a Direct Registration System advice (DRS) representing the additional number of common shares to be received as a result of the Split.

Upon completion of the Split and the issuance of common shares in connection with the Financing, there will be approximately 33,224,451 post-Split common shares issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Exchange, the common shares issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 3, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Hromyk

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 689-3355

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

