Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hunter Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOC   CA4457371090

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(HOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunter Technology Announces CFO Transition

06/02/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Bryant Pike as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Pike joined the Company in the fall of 2018 following the Company's disposition of the Company's oil and gas assets. During his tenure, he was instrumental in completing the transition of Hunter into a technology issuer and concluding the recent acquisition of fintech company FinFabrik. Mr. Pike is departing the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The Company is also announcing the appointment of Eric Luk to succeed Mr. Pike as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Luk is a CA with over 15 years of financial and management experience, and he is the current Head of Finance of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, FinFabrik. Previously, he served as the CFO for FORMIA, and prior to that he held financial leadership and management positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Swire Pacific (0019.HK) and Cathay Pacific (0293.HK). Mr. Luk began his career as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young in the UK.

Mr. Pike will remain a consultant to the Company to assist with a transition of the CFO duties.

Florian M. Spiegl, CEO states: "I would like to thank Mr. Pike for his invaluable contribution to Hunter in a period of change from an oil and gas E&P company to a technology player in digital commodities marketplaces. The move of Eric Luk into the CFO position will further support the integration of the FinFabrik technology group, while providing a seamless transition of duties. I am pleased that we demonstrate our ability to develop our management team from within the company and have such a dynamic leader take on responsibility as CFO."

Hunter is deeply indebted to Mr. Pike and wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Florian M Spiegl
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 757-3169

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86231


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.
05:05pHunter Technology Announces CFO Transition
NE
05/28Hunter Technology Elects New Director Ben McQuhae and Announces AGM & Q1 Resu..
NE
05/27Hunter Technology Presents Updated Product Strategy and Guidance
NE
05/14Hunter technology announces webcast for shareholder connect
GL
05/10Hunter Technology Strikes Blockchain Partnership with Singaporean Supply Chai..
MT
05/10HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Intensifies Blockchain Engagement with New Partnership
AQ
04/28HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Announces financial update for fiscal year end 2020
AQ
04/26HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Hromyk - Hunter Thanks Outgoing Director
AQ
04/26HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Press Release
PU
04/26Hunter Technology Appoints Alex Wong to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,09 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hunter Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florian M. Spiegl Chief Executive Officer
Bryant Pike Chief Financial Officer
Edward Ngai Head-Technology
Konstantino S. Ghertsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinivas Polishetty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.-56.59%21
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.72.04%2 804
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.141.38%2 507
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC375.76%849