Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hunter Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOC   CA4457371090

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(HOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/23 03:45:11 pm
0.98 CAD   --.--%
04:15pHunter Thanks Outgoing Director
GL
04/21Hunter Technology - Strategic Partnership With WellDatabase
GL
04/12HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Press Releaseù
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunter Thanks Outgoing Director

04/23/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWIre -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Andrew Hromyk as Director of the Company.

As CEO of Hunter Technology’s predecessor business, Hunter Oil Corp., Mr. Hromyk drove the reorganization of the Company’s Permian oil and gas assets from 2015 through to monetization in 2018, when Hunter disposed of its oil and gas assets for total consideration of approximately $43,000,000 consisting of $28,000,000 in cash and $15,000,000 in assumed liabilities, of which approximately $21,500,000 was paid to shareholders as a capital dividend.

During his tenure, Mr. Hromyk was instrumental in restoring the Company’s capital structure, raising in excess of $5 million in working capital which was then deployed to reconstitute the Company’s oil and gas assets, significantly increasing shareholder value. The successful decision to monetize the Company’s oil and gas assets in 2018, just prior to the downturn in the sector, followed by the return of the bulk of the sale proceeds to the Company’s shareholders by way of tax-free capital dividend, underlines Mr. Hromyk’s determination to both create and to distribute shareholder value.

Mr. Hromyk is leaving the Company to focus his attention on his private capital management firm, First Finance Limited.   A development stage investor, First Finance provides capital resources and strategic guidance to highly prospective investment opportunities with established management teams and a clear pathway to monetization.

Hunter is deeply indebted to Mr. Hromyk and wishes him well in all of his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Florian M Spiegl
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.
04:15pHunter Thanks Outgoing Director
GL
04/21Hunter Technology - Strategic Partnership With WellDatabase
GL
04/12HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Press Releaseù
PU
04/12Hunter ceo interview q&a with austrian federal economic chamber
GL
04/05HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Reports Addition to Core Product Team
MT
04/05HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  :  Expands Team With Trading, Blockchain And Product Design S..
PU
04/05HUNTER TECHNOLOGY  : Press Releaseù
PU
04/05Hunter Technology Expands Team With Trading, Blockchain and Product Design Sp..
GL
03/30Hunter Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Reques..
NE
03/29HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : OilEx Live Pilot Initiates Internal Market Testing
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,61 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 35,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hunter Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Medana Chief Executive Officer
Bryant Pike Chief Financial Officer
Florian M. Spiegl Chief Operating Officer
Konstantino S. Ghertsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinivas Polishetty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP.-24.03%36
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ