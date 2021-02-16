Hunters Property : Landlords! Will you be legal by 1st April 2021?

Landlords don't have long now to ensure that ALL of their rented properties have a valid Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) in place. The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 came into force on 1 June 2020 and apply in England to all new tenancies from 1 July 2020 and all existing tenancies from 1 April 2021 .

With such little time left for the checks to be carried out it is imperative that you;

Identify if your rental property(ies) have a valid EICR Order the correct safety check to be carried out asap - DO NOT WAIT UNTIL 1ST APRIL! If remedial works are required once the check has taken place they must be actioned within a strict timescale. Keep notes of all calls, emails, correspondence and feedback with regards to the date it is taking place and any access issues.

You can read full details about Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 here.

Landlords should contact their local Hunters agent for more help, advice and guidance - they can help you get this check done now!