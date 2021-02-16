Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hunters Property Plc    HUNT   GB00BYMW5L71

HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC

(HUNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hunters Property : Landlords! Will you be legal by 1st April 2021?

02/16/2021 | 11:43am EST
Landlords don't have long now to ensure that ALL of their rented properties have a valid Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) in place. The Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 came into force on 1 June 2020 and apply in England to all new tenancies from 1 July 2020 and all existing tenancies from 1 April 2021.

With such little time left for the checks to be carried out it is imperative that you;

  1. Identify if your rental property(ies) have a valid EICR
  2. Order the correct safety check to be carried out asap - DO NOT WAIT UNTIL 1ST APRIL!
  3. If remedial works are required once the check has taken place they must be actioned within a strict timescale.
  4. Keep notes of all calls, emails, correspondence and feedback with regards to the date it is taking place and any access issues.

You can read full details about Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020 here.

Landlords should contact their local Hunters agent for more help, advice and guidance - they can help you get this check done now!

Disclaimer

Hunters Property plc published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
