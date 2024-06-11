2

A global technology and engineering Group supported by a deep knowledge of the global energy industry.

Our core competencies

  • Leadership in components and systems design.
  • Print-partand bespoke precision manufacturing.
  • Expertise in metallurgy and materials performance engineering.

Our strategic differentiators position us strongly

  • Diversified product portfolio across high-value, critical sectors.
  • Commercial agility to navigate market cycles.
  • Focused on robust ESG principles.

Our sectors of focus are resilient

  • Oil and gas - onshore/offshore, North America and International.
  • Energy transition - geothermal and carbon capture.
  • Aviation and other non-oil and gas.

Our financial returns are gaining momentum

  • Robust revenue and EBITDA growth profile.
  • Improving margins, pricing and facility utilisation driving results.
  • Focused on cash generation and strong capital returns.

Group financial performance 2020 - 2024e*

1200

180.0

160.0

1000

$m

140.0

- $m

800

120.0

Revenue-

EBITDA

100.0

600

80.0

400

60.0

40.0

200

20.0

0

-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024e

Revenue - $m

EBITDA - $m

HTG Share price June 2023 - May 2024

*2024e revenue / EBITDA based on analyst consensus May 2024 Source: Company

3

Oil and gas

PERFORATING

SYSTEMS

  • Market leading perforating components and systems supported by strong IP.
  • Key products include: integrated gun systems; detonating cord; energetics charges; and control instrumentation.
  • Wheel and spoke manufacturing and distribution model.
  • Short cycle business - small order book.

SUBSEA

  • High performance products and solutions to deliver hydrocarbons safer and faster.
  • Key products include: metal-to-metal seal couplings; titanium and steel stress joints; flow access modules; and flow intervention systems.
  • Strong IP portfolio.
  • Order book driven.

OCTG

  • Three key proprietary premium and semi-premium connection families:

SEAL-LOCK ; WEDGE-LOCK ; and TEC-LOCK covering all energy-related resource types.

  • International business supports OCTG pipe supply ranging from carbon steel to high nickel/chromium content.
  • Order book driven.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

  • Precision engineered products for the oil and gas, aviation, commercial space, naval, medical, power generation and military end-markets.
  • High-valueprecision components, including turbine shafts, MWD housings, and ruggedised PCBs.
  • Order book driven.

Non-oil and gas

ENERGY

TRANSITION

  • Key offering includes: geothermal and carbon capture premium and semi-premium connections.
  • Robust strategic supply chains delivering high performance alloy tubulars.
  • Cross-overproduct opportunities for perforating and subsea technologies.

4

Conventional oil and gas basins Unconventional oil and gas basins

16

8

sites

sites

4

sites

5

Over 500 patents and trademarks across

key technologies and geographies

*

Strong R&D focus

*

Competitive edge

*

Market leadership

* Countries with patent coverage

6

7

Acquisition: National Coupling Company (Stafford)

US$52.4m

Acquisition:

PT SMB

US$10.5m

Acquisition:

Welltonic

US$15.0m

Acquisition: Innova (Electronics)

US$122.6m

Acquisition:

Titan

US$771.4m

Acquisition:

Dearborn

US$81.9m

Acquisition:

Doffing

US$23.0m

Acquisition:

Specialty

US$39.5m

Acquisition:

Acquisition:

RTI Energy

Systems

XLPP

(Spring)

US$8.7m

US$12.5m

Investment:

Acquisition:

Cumberland

Additive

Enpro Subsea

Holdings LLC

US$33.3m

US$5.1m

2008

Disposal:

Gibson Energy

US$772.3m

2009

Disposal:

Hunting

Energy France

US$17.4m

2010

2011

2012

2013

2015

2019

Disposal:

Disposal:

Field Aviation

Gibson

Shipbrokers

US$8.1m

US$3.7m

2020

2021

Disposal:

Disposal:

Drilling Tools

Marubeni Itochu

purchase of

US$17.4m

Aberdeen OCTG

US$31.5m

8

  • Proprietary perforating technologies including integrated gun systems, energetics charges, detonation cord, jet cutters and control instrumentation.
  • Four manufacturing sites and 12 distribution centres across US and Canada.
  • Strong IP platform to maintain market leadership - c.185 patents active in key operating regions.
  • Key growth regions include South America, Saudi Arabia and China where unconventional resource developments are accelerating.

Recent developments

Launch of the H-4 Perforating System , a self-orienting gun system that improves firing accuracy.

  • Perf+ shooting panel launch to increase in-field efficiencies and firing.
  • Recent restructuring includes closure of Oklahoma City manufacturing facility and two distribution centres.

Revenue 2021 to 2023 - $m

300

250

200

$m

150

100

50

0

2021

2022

2023

9

  • Three distinct businesses, which provide technology and products to accelerate global offshore field developments and project cash flows.
  • Stafford - metal-to-metal seal couplings used in subsea tree systems.
  • Spring - steel and titanium stress joints (TSJs), applied to FPSOs.
  • Enpro - flow access and intervention module systems, which enable low-cost injection and maintenance work to be competed.
  • Strong IP platform to maintain market leadership - c.160 patents active in key operating regions.

Recent developments

  • Continued success with TSJ sales growth through Exxon in Guyana.
  • Stafford reporting sales momentum similar to the last super-cycle in 2010-2014.
  • Enpro order book and sales accelerating as offshore market momentum continues its recovery post-COVID.
  • Area of M&A focus given the outlook for deepwater developments.

Revenue 2021 to 2023 - $m

$m

10

