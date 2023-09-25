Hunting PLC is a United Kingdom-based international energy services provider. The Company provides components and tools to companies that explore, develop, and produce oil and gas resources and to those primary service companies. Its segments include Hunting Titan, North America, Subsea Technologies, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes a range of well completion products and accessories. Its products include H-2 and H-3 gun systems, ControlFire switches, EQUAfrac shaped charges, the T-Set line of setting tools, and the PowerSet family of power charges. North America segment supplies oil country tubular goods (OCTG), connections, subsea equipment, intervention tools, electronics and complex deep hole drilling and precision machining services for the United States and overseas markets. The Asia Pacific segment manufactures OCTG connections and accessories and well intervention equipment in Indonesia and Singapore.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment