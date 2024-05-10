In the oil and gas industry, innovation often arises from addressing practical challenges faced in day-to-day operations. This case study delves into the development of a novel solution for coil tubing maintenance, shedding light on how a simple yet effective idea can revolutionize industry practices.

Interviewee: Eoin Macdonald

Interviewer: So, Eoin, could you give us an overview of the coil tubing injector sub and how it came about?

Eoin Macdonald: Certainly. The coil tubing injector sub was born out of a need identified during operations with a major land operator in Italy a couple of years ago. They were grappling with coil tubing corrosion issues, resorting to manual methods like coating the coil with inhibitors as it went into the well. Recognizing the inefficiency and potential risks, we set out to devise a better solution.

Interviewer: So, what sets this sub apart from existing methods?

Eoin Macdonald: Unlike previous approaches, our sub offers comprehensive coverage and protection for the coil. By integrating this technology, it not only applies the inhibitor but also wipes off excess fluid, preventing it from entering the wellbore. This 360-degree coverage ensures enhanced performance and longevity of the coil tubing.

Interviewer: How does this sub contribute to cost efficiency and safety?

Eoin Macdonald: One of the significant advantages lies in its potential cost savings. Previously, operators had to allocate manpower and gallons of inhibitor, leading to significant expenses. With our solution, not only is inhibitor usage reduced, but the elimination of manual intervention also enhances safety, minimizing risks associated with human error and exposure.

Interviewer: Is this technology entirely new to the industry?

Eoin Macdonald: While the concept of coating coil tubing with inhibitors isn't new, our approach with the injector sub presents a fresh take on addressing the challenge. It fills a gap in the market by offering a more efficient and comprehensive solution, particularly in mitigating corrosion risks and optimizing operational efficiency.

Conclusion:

The coil tubing injector sub exemplifies how innovation doesn't always require complex, high-tech solutions. By addressing a fundamental challenge with a practical approach, it not only enhances operational efficiency but also underscores the importance of continual improvement in industry practices. As the oil and gas sector continues to evolve, such innovations pave the way for safer, more cost-effective, and sustainable operations.