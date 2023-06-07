Advanced search
Capstone Partners Broadens Service Offerings with Formation of ESOP Group

06/07/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
New service line bolsters the firm's fully integrated suite of solutions with a unique alternative for clients seeking liquidity.

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, has launched the formation of an Employee Stock Ownership (ESOP) Advisory Group ("the Group"), amplifying its full-scope suite of solutions offered to clients. This strategic expansion underscores Capstone's commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions to clients and represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.

New service line bolsters the firm's fully integrated suite of solutions with a unique alternative for clients.

The new ESOP capability allows Capstone to offer an effective alternative for business owners wishing to transition ownership to management and employees, while providing an attractive level of personal liquidity and maintaining operating control. Additionally, these qualified, defined contribution employee retirement plans allow business owners to indefinitely defer all capital gains taxes and create an entity that minimizes or eliminates income tax.

The Group's comprehensive services will range from feasibility analysis—including dual-track evaluation—to transaction design, capital structure optimization, and negotiation of all deal points. The firm has immediate expansion plans in place to continue to bolster the breadth of the Group. Read more about Capstone's ESOP Advisory Services here.

Capstone's ESOP Group will be led by industry veteran Jay Powers, who brings over 30 years of experience in building and financing ESOPs across all 50 states of the U.S. Under Powers' leadership, the Group will collaborate closely with Capstone's M&A banking teams, advisors, and sector experts, leveraging the firm's extensive national and cross-border platform to assure that company shareholders, management, and employees profit from the unique benefits that ESOPs transactions can bring.

Powers has extensive experience in corporate financial advisory and has been instrumental in leading ESOP groups at multiple leading institutions including Navigant Capital and Citigroup. Powers is also a professional member of the ESOP Association and the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO). He holds an MBA and a B.A. in Economics from Georgia State University.

Olivia Ferris, Capstone's recently promoted Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jay to Capstone as his leadership offers clients yet another attractive option when considering a liquidity event—one that benefits all stakeholders in many unique ways. Capstone remains steadfast in expanding its positioning to optimize client outcomes by offering expert advisory services across all possible avenues."

Powers added, "ESOPs are currently experiencing an elevated level of interest from many business owners and financing sources, and for good reason. I'm excited to bring my transaction experience in this area to the Capstone platform to enhance a powerful range of options for clients to consider in the pursuit of a transfer of ownership."

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

For More Information Contact:
Rebecca Levesque
Director of Marketing
617-619-3318
rlevesque@capstonepartners.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-partners-broadens-service-offerings-with-formation-of-esop-group-301845381.html

SOURCE Capstone Partners


© PRNewswire 2023
