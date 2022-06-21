Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
12.12 USD   +1.51%
04:45pHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK - Form 8-K
PU
04:30pHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC /MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/20U.S. banks expect a clean bill of health after Fed's stress tests
RE
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK - Form 8-K

06/21/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND
ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.


Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 915 M - -
Net income 2022 2 045 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,59x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 17 184 M 17 184 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 19 722
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,94 $
Average target price 16,28 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Steinour Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zachary J. Wasserman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul G. Heller Senior EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David L. Porteous Lead Independent Director
Richard Westman Neu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED-22.57%17 184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.62%331 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%257 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.82%238 876
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 032
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.20%150 882