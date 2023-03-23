Advanced search
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
10.66 USD   -5.16%
08:01aHuntington bancshares incorporated increases its prime rate to 8 percent
PR
03/18Analysis-Bank panic raises specter of 2008, may bring lasting change
RE
03/17HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 8 PERCENT

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 7.75 percent to 8 percent, effective March 23, 2023.

The rate was last changed on February 2, 2023, when Huntington increased it from 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-increases-its-prime-rate-to-8-percent-301779337.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
