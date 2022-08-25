Log in
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
14.01 USD   +1.97%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with presentations by Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, along with other members of the executive management team.  The presentations will provide an in-depth review of Huntington's strategy, key initiatives, and financial performance.  

Attendance in person is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts.  Presentations are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and are expected to conclude at 12:30 p.m. (ET).

The live audio webcast of the conference, as well as the presentation slides, will be available to the public on the day of the event in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website at http://huntington-ir.com/.  The webcast replay will be available on our Investor Relations webpage within 24 hours following the presentation and will be archived for 12 months.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-host-investor-day-on-november-10-2022-301612829.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


