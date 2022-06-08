Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
13.75 USD   +0.36%
07:01aHuntington bancshares to present at the 2022 morgan stanley us financials, payments, & cre conference
PR
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
06/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy, Roblox...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS, PAYMENTS, & CRE CONFERENCE

06/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.  Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, and Scott Kleinman, co-president of commercial banking, are scheduled to present via webcast to analysts and investors at 1:45 PM (Eastern Time).  They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.  The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information
Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington-ir.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-present-at-the-2022-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301563741.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


