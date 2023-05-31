Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
10.31 USD   -3.01%
05:31pHuntington bancshares to present at the 2023 morgan stanley us financials, payments, & cre conference
PR
05/24Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/22Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS, PAYMENTS, & CRE CONFERENCE

05/31/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023.  Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:00 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss Huntington's business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information
Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.ir.huntington.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-present-at-the-2023-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301839311.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
05:31pHuntington bancshares to present at the 2023 morgan stanley us financials, payments, & ..
PR
05/24Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/22Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 Second Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
05/19Goldman Sachs Adjusts Huntington Bancshares' Price Target to $12 From $13.50, Keeps Buy..
MT
05/16Insider Sell: Huntington Bancshares
MT
05/16Morgan Stanley Adjusts Huntington Bancshares' Price Target to $12 From $13, Keeps Overw..
MT
05/09Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Seek Acquisitions
CI
05/09Transcript : Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Presents at Barclays 15th Ann..
CI
05/08Huntington Bancshares Inc /md/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/08HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer