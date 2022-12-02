Advanced search
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
15.46 USD   -0.83%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 2022 US FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

12/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present in-person to analysts and investors at 9:20 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington-ir.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-2022-us-financial-services-conference-301692922.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
