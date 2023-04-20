Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
11.84 USD   +2.07%
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 First Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation Q1 2023
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Press Release and Supplement Q1 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 First Quarter Investor Presentation

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome.®

2023 First Quarter Earnings

Review

April 20, 2023

The Huntington National Bank is Member FDIC.®, Huntington® and Huntington. Welcome.® are federally registered service marks of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. ©2023 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Disclaimer

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the impact of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; transition away from LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services

including those implementing our "Fair Play" banking philosophy; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions,

examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Relations" section of Huntington's website http://www.huntington.com, under the heading "Publications and Filings" and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Huntington does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward- looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward- looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

2023 First Quarter Earnings Review

2

Huntington: A Purpose-Driven Company

OUR PURPOSE

OUR VISION

We make people's lives

To be the leading

better, help businesses

People-First,

thrive, and strengthen the

Digitally Powered Bank

communities we serve

Purpose and Vision Linked to Business Strategies

Guided by Through-the-Cycle Aggregate Moderate-to-Low Risk Appetite

2023 First Quarter Earnings Review 3

Key Messages | Operating with an Aggregate

Moderate-to-Low Risk Appetite

1 Diversified, stable deposit base, with the highest percentage of insured deposits(1)

  1. Robust liquidity position supported by cash and substantial borrowing capacity
  2. Solid and growing capital levels

4 Top tier credit reserves and strong asset quality

  1. Dynamically managing through the current environment, bolstering capital and liquidity, optimizing the balance sheet, and proactively managing expenses
  2. Well positioned to operate through a range of economic scenarios with disciplined execution of growth initiatives while delivering top quartile returns

(1) See slide 9

2023 First Quarter Earnings Review 4

Huntington - Operating from a Position of Strength

Strong Foundation

Industry leading Consumer and Business Bank, and scaled and highly diversified Commercial business

Distinguished

#1 Customer

#1 SBA

Greenwich

Franchise

Satisfaction

Lender

Awards

JD Power 2023

(1)

5 years in

2022 Best Brand

& Excellence

a row(2)

High Quality Granular and stable deposit base, diversified

Deposits and

across industries and geographies

Robust

69% Insured

$61 billion

Liquidity

Deposits

contingent &

available liquidity(3)

Building

9.55% increased

1.90% ACL

Capital & Top

CET1 19 bps QoQ

above peer median

Tier Reserves

of 1.45%(4)

Disciplined

Driving business performance while

Operators

actively managing risks

Management is a Top 10 Shareholder

Management Approach

  • Decade long commitment to Fair Play philosophy, acquiring and deepening primary bank relationships
  • Focused on best-in-class customer service with highly engaged colleagues
  • Maintaining peer leading deposit growth
  • Larger deposits moved to off balance sheet liquidity solutions over past 5 years
  • Ample and growing liquidity
  • Increasing capital over the course of 2023
  • Measured loan growth optimized for return
  • Dynamic hedging to protect capital and NIM
  • Executing on strategic key growth initiatives
  • Continuing investment in capabilities, products, and services
  • Proactively managing expenses

See notes on slide 56

2023 First Quarter Earnings Review 5

Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 First Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation Q1 2023
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Press Release and Supplement Q1 2023
PU
07:14aHuntington Bancshares : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aEarnings Flash (HBAN) HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED Posts Q1 EPS $0.38, vs. Street..
MT
07:04aHuntington Bancshares Inc /md/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07:01aHuntington bancshares incorporated reports 2023 first-quarter earnings
PR
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tesla Leads -2-
DJ
06:03aMarketmind: Oil price relapse
RE
04/19Transcript : Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 617 M - -
Net income 2023 2 133 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,30x
Yield 2023 5,31%
Capitalization 17 089 M 17 089 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 920
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,84 $
Average target price 13,03 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Steinour Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zachary J. Wasserman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul G. Heller Senior EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David L. Porteous Lead Independent Director
Richard Westman Neu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED-16.03%17 089
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer