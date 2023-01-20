Advanced search
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-19 pm EST
14.02 USD   -0.36%
07:25aHuntington Bancshares : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation FY 2022
PU
07:03aHuntington Bancshares Inc /md/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation FY 2022

01/20/2023 | 07:11am EST
Welcome.®

2022 Fourth Quarter

Earnings Review

January 20, 2023

The Huntington National Bank is Member FDIC.®, Huntington® and Huntington. Welcome.® are federally registered service marks of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. ©2023 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Disclaimer

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; reform of LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services including those implementing our "Fair Play" banking philosophy; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction with TCF are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Huntington does business; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Relations" section of Huntington's website http://www.huntington.com, under the heading "Publications and Filings" and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Huntington does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward- looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward- looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Review

2

Huntington: A Purpose-Driven Company

OUR PURPOSE

OUR VISION

We make people's lives

To be the leading

better, help businesses

People-First,

thrive, and strengthen the

Digitally Powered Bank

communities we serve

Purpose and Vision Linked to Business Strategies

Guided by Through-the-Cycle Aggregate Moderate-to-Low Risk Appetite

2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Review 3

Key Messages

Finished 2022 with fourth consecutive quarter of record PPNR, and record full

  1. year revenue; results driven by focused and disciplined execution on strategic growth initiatives and acquisition synergies
    Delivered full year diversified loan growth, ex. PPP, of 10%, funded by high quality
  2. deposit base which grew 3% YoY with consecutive quarters of deposit growth
    Top quartile return profile and earnings power reflected in outstanding financial performance with top tier NIM and efficiency supporting achievement of medium-
  3. term financial targets; full-year ROTCE of 20.7%, or 18.2% excluding the AOCI impact and Notable Items, as well as generating positive operating leverage
    Proactively taking actions to deliver for 2023 and manage through macro-
  4. economic outlook; supported by solid capital levels, top tier reserve, and our disciplined aggregate moderate-to-lowrisk appetite

2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Review 4

Track Record of Financial Performance & Execution

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

Notable Items

Notable Items

PPNR (GAAP)

$3.2

PPNR (GAAP)

$867

$908

$758

$15

$10

$0.1

$646

$2.0

$2.0

$2.3

$620

$24

$46

$0.7

$188

$3.1

$734

$857

$893

$600

$1.6

$432

2019

2020

2021

2022

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Return on Tangible Common Equity %

Notable Items

Notable Items

ROTCE (GAAP)

ROTCE (GAAP)

21.5%

Adj. ROTCE ex AOCI

22.2%

26.5%

19.1%

20.6%

16.9%

18.2%

17.1%

26.0%

21.9%

Covid

20.7%

19.9%

Impacted

18.2%

18.0%

17.8%

18.6%

19.8%

8.9%

ex-AOCI

16.4%

11.3%

15.8%

13.2%

2019

2020

2021

2022

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Strategic Execution

  • Adjusted PPNR growth of 36% YoY; over 900 bps of positive operating leverage
  • Benefitting from acquisition synergies
    • Achieved TCF cost synergies and executing on revenue synergies
    • Closed 2 bolt-on acquisitions, expanding payments capabilities and capital markets (record capital market fees in FY22 +67% YoY)

Operating from Position of Strength

  • Maintained solid credit quality with full-year net charge-offs of 0.11%
  • Top tier ACL coverage ratio of 1.90%
  • Solid capital position and significant capital generation power supports new share repurchase authorization of $1 billion

Awarded & Recognized Expertise

  • #1 Trust, NPS and Customer Satisfaction (1)
  • #1 JD Power Mobile App 4 Years in a row (2)
  • Best Large Employer (Forbes)(3)

See reconciliation on slide 20 (PPNR) and slide 21-22 (ROTCE); See notes on slide 49

2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Review 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 12:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
