Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation Q1 2023

Disclaimer

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the impact of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations, and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; transition away from LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services

including those implementing our "Fair Play" banking philosophy; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions,

examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Relations" section of Huntington's website http://www.huntington.com, under the heading "Publications and Filings" and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Huntington does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward- looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward- looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.