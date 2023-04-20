Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  News
  7. Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
11.84 USD   +2.07%
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : 2023 First Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Presentation Q1 2023
PU
07:15aHuntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Press Release and Supplement Q1 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Press Release and Supplement Q1 2023

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Exhibit 99.1

April 20, 2023

Analysts: Tim Sedabres (timothy.sedabres@huntington.com), 952.745.2766

Media: Seth Seymour (corpmedia@huntington.com), 614.480.3538

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED REPORTS 2023 FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS

Strong Q1 Results and Disciplined Execution Demonstrate Huntington's Stability and Robust Financial

Performance

2023 First-Quarter Highlights:

  • Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.39, a decrease of $0.03 from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after tax impact of Notable Items, adjusted earnings per common share were $0.38.
  • Net interest income decreased $53 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter, and increased $263 million, or 23%, from the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter reflects lower net interest margin and two fewer days in the quarter.
  • Pre-ProvisionNet Revenue (PPNR) decreased $49 million, or 5%, from the prior quarter to $844 million, and increased $244 million, or 41%, from the year-ago quarter. Excluding Notable Items, adjusted PPNR decreased $80 million, or 9%, from the prior quarter to $828 million, and increased $182 million, or 28%, from the year-ago quarter.
  • Insured deposits of approximately $100 billion, or 69% of total deposits.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and available contingent borrowing capacity of $61 billion at March 31, 2023, representing 136% of uninsured deposits.
  • Average total deposits increased $472 million from the prior quarter and $3.2 billion from the year-ago quarter.
    • Average core deposits increased $381 million from the prior quarter reflecting continued momentum in consumer deposit gathering and ongoing focus on acquiring and deepening primary bank relationships.
  • Average total loans and leases increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter to $120.4 billion, and increased $9.3 billion, or 8%, from the year-ago quarter.
    • Average total commercial loans and leases increased $1.5 billion, or 2%, and average total consumer loans were flat from the prior quarter.
  • Net charge-offs of 0.19% of average total loans and leases for the quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets have declined for seven consecutive quarters.
  • Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.3 billion, or 1.90%, of total loans and leases at quarter end.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio increased 19 basis points to 9.55%.
  • Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio increased 22 basis points to 5.77%.

1

  • Completed the voluntary retirement program, closed the sale of our retirement plan services ("RPS") business and entered into an ongoing partnership with the purchaser, and executed on our previously announced organizational realignment.
  • Huntington National Bank earned the #1 ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central region and Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study; Huntington has received this recognition for the seventh time in the North Central region and for the first time in Pennsylvania.
  • Huntington Middle Market received 11 awards from Coalition Greenwich for 2022 in Excellence and Best Brand.
  • Huntington was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's 500 Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year.
  • Huntington was ranked as one of the Most Sustainable U.S. Companies by Barron's, a weekly publication by Dow Jones & Company; highest ranked regional bank and 2nd highest U.S. bank of any size.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2023 first quarter of $602 million, or $0.39 per common share, an increase of $142 million, or $0.10 per common share from the year-ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.32%, return on average common equity was 14.6%, return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 23.1%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our first quarter results reflect the strength and stability of Huntington and the continued execution of our strategy, despite the market disruption in March," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Huntington's solid capital levels, strong credit profile, and leading deposit and liquidity profile have positioned the company to enter this period from a position of strength. Our Fair Play philosophy, executed over a decade, has resulted in a granular, sticky consumer and small business deposit base. Our deposit base is highly diversified, and our available liquidity is at an industry leading percentage of insured deposit balances.

"At the core of our Purpose is making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive, and strengthening our communities, and we have a long track record of doing so. We are proud to be able to continue looking out for people in times such as these, including acquiring new customers and primary bank relationships. The core tenets of trust and customer satisfaction form the foundation of a long-term relationship with our customers. We are proud to have been once again recognized by J.D. Power for the number one customer satisfaction ranking in our region, and we received multiple Coalition Greenwich awards recognizing our leadership in commercial and middle market banking. These accolades are a testament to our colleagues and the customer experience they deliver.

"Over the course of the first quarter, we continued to execute on our key initiatives including our consistent and proactive approach to expense management. We consolidated 31 branches, completed the previously announced voluntary retirement program and executed on our organizational realignment. Collectively, these actions will support funding our continued investments to drive sustainable revenue growth. We will continue to actively manage our expense base to fund investments across our businesses to position us for growth in the future.

"Finally, over the past decade we have bolstered the foundation of the franchise to ensure Huntington is resilient across a range of economic environments. This work has positioned Huntington very well for times such as these with our long-standing approach to conservative and disciplined risk management. This strong foundation enables us to remain dynamic, capitalize on opportunities in front of us, and continue to grow and expand the company, aligned with our strategic objectives."

2

Table 1 - Earnings Performance Summary

2023

2022

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

(in millions, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net income attributable to Huntington

$

602

$

645

$

594

$

539

$

460

Diluted earnings per common share

0.39

0.42

0.39

0.35

0.29

Return on average assets

1.32 %

1.41 %

1.31 %

1.22 %

1.05 %

Return on average common equity

14.6

16.0

13.9

12.8

10.4

Return on average tangible common equity

23.1

26.0

21.9

19.9

15.8

Net interest margin

3.40

3.52

3.42

3.15

2.88

Efficiency ratio

55.6

54.0

54.4

57.3

62.9

Tangible book value per common share

$

7.32

$

6.82

$

6.40

$

6.96

$

7.47

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.155

0.155

0.155

0.155

0.155

Average earning assets

$

169,112

$

165,545

$

164,024

$

161,225

$

162,414

Average loans and leases

120,420

118,907

116,964

113,949

111,142

Average core deposits

141,077

140,696

141,691

141,802

139,148

Tangible common equity / tangible assets ratio

5.77 %

5.55 %

5.32 %

5.80 %

6.28 %

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

9.55

9.36

9.27

9.05

9.22

NCOs as a % of average loans and leases

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.03 %

0.07 %

NAL ratio

0.44

0.48

0.51

0.57

0.60

ACL as a % of total loans and leases

1.90

1.90

1.89

1.87

1.87

Table 2 lists certain items that we believe are important to understanding corporate performance and trends (see Basis of Presentation).

Table 2 - Notable Items Influencing Earnings

Pretax Impact (1)

After-tax Impact (1)

($ in millions, except per share)

Amount

Net Income

EPS (2)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

$

602

$

0.39

• RPS sale (noninterest income)

$

57

$

44

$

0.03

Voluntary retirement program and organizational realignment expense

(42)

(34)

(0.02)

(noninterest expense) (3)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

$

645

$

0.42

Acquisition-related expenses (4)

$

(15)

$

(12)

$

(0.01)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

$

460

$

0.29

Acquisition-related expenses (4)

$

(46)

$

(37)

$

(0.03)

  1. Favorable (unfavorable) impact.
  2. EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.
  3. Voluntary retirement program ($36 million) and organizational realignment expense ($6 million).
  4. Includes TCF and Capstone acquisition-related expenses.

3

Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Table 3 - Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Performance Summary

2023

2022

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%)

($ in millions)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY

Net interest income

$

1,409

$

1,462

$

1,404

$

1,261

$

1,146

(4)%

23 %

FTE adjustment

9

9

8

6

8

-

13

Net interest income - FTE

1,418

1,471

1,412

1,267

1,154

(4)

23

Noninterest income

512

499

498

485

499

3

3

Total revenue - FTE

$

1,930

$

1,970

$

1,910

$

1,752

$

1,653

(2)%

17 %

2023

2022

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (bp)

Yield / Cost

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY

Total earning assets

4.89 %

4.46 %

3.86 %

3.33 %

3.00 %

43

189

Total loans and leases

5.27

4.86

4.28

3.77

3.64

41

163

Total securities

3.56

3.26

2.74

2.24

1.72

30

184

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.02

1.31

0.64

0.25

0.18

71

184

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.52

0.88

0.35

0.10

0.04

64

148

Net interest rate spread

2.87

3.15

3.22

3.08

2.82

(28)

5

Impact of noninterest-bearing funds on margin

0.53

0.37

0.20

0.07

0.06

16

47

Net interest margin

3.40 %

3.52 %

3.42 %

3.15 %

2.88 %

(12)

52

See Pages 7-8 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income for the 2023 first quarter increased $264 million, or 23%, from the 2022 first quarter. The results primarily reflect a 52 basis point increase in the FTE net interest margin (NIM) to 3.40% and a $6.7 billion, or 4%, increase in average earning assets. The expansion in NIM was driven by the higher rate environment driving an increase in loan and lease and investment security yields, partially offset by higher cost of funds. Net interest income in the 2023 first quarter included $10 million of net interest income from purchase accounting accretion and PPP loan fees recognized upon forgiveness payments, compared to $30 million in the 2022 first quarter.

Compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, FTE net interest income decreased $53 million, or 4%, reflecting a 12 basis point decrease in NIM and two fewer days in the quarter. The NIM decrease was driven by higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher loan and lease and investment security yields. Net interest income in the 2022 fourth quarter included $12 million of net interest income from purchase accounting accretion and PPP loan fees recognized upon forgiveness payments.

4

Table 4 - Average Earning Assets

2023

2022

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Change (%)

($ in billions)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

LQ

YOY

Commercial and industrial

$

46.1

$

44.7

$

43.6

$

42.7

$

41.4

3 %

11 %

Commercial real estate

16.6

16.6

16.1

15.3

15.1

-

10

Lease financing

5.2

5.1

5.0

4.9

4.9

3

6

Total commercial

67.9

66.4

64.7

62.9

61.4

2

11

Residential mortgage

22.3

22.0

21.6

20.5

19.5

1

14

Automobile

13.2

13.3

13.5

13.6

13.5

-

(2)

Home equity

10.3

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

(2)

(1)

RV and marine

5.4

5.4

5.5

5.3

5.1

(1)

5

Other consumer

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

(3)

2

Total consumer

52.5

52.5

52.3

51.1

49.8

-

5

Total loans and leases

120.4

118.9

117.0

113.9

111.1

1

8

Total securities

41.9

41.1

42.6

42.6

42.7

2

(2)

Held-for-sale and other earning assets

6.8

5.6

4.5

4.7

8.6

22

(21)

Total earning assets

$

169.1

$

165.5

$

164.0

$

161.2

$

162.4

2 %

4 %

See Page 6 of Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional detail.

Average earning assets for the 2023 first quarter increased $6.7 billion, or 4%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a $9.3 billion, or 8%, increase in average total loans and leases, partially offset by a $1.1 billion, or 15%, decrease in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank, a $793 million, or 64%, decrease in loans held for sale, and a $768 million, or 2%, decrease in average securities. Average loan and lease balance increases were primarily due to organic growth in average commercial loans and leases of $6.5 billion, or 11%, and average consumer loans of $2.7 billion, or 5%.

Compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, average earning assets increased $3.6 billion primarily reflecting a $1.5 billion, or 1%, increase in average total loans and leases, $1.5 billion, or 32%, increase in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank, and $811 million, or 2%, increase in average securities. Average loan and lease balance increases were due to growth in average commercial loans and leases of $1.5 billion, or 2%.

5

Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
