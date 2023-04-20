Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : Earnings Press Release and Supplement Q1 2023

Completed the voluntary retirement program, closed the sale of our retirement plan services ("RPS") business and entered into an ongoing partnership with the purchaser, and executed on our previously announced organizational realignment.

Huntington National Bank earned the #1 ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central region and Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study; Huntington has received this recognition for the seventh time in the North Central region and for the first time in Pennsylvania.

Huntington Middle Market received 11 awards from Coalition Greenwich for 2022 in Excellence and Best Brand.

Huntington was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's 500 Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Huntington was ranked as one of the Most Sustainable U.S. Companies by Barron's, a weekly publication by Dow Jones & Company; highest ranked regional bank and 2nd highest U.S. bank of any size.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2023 first quarter of $602 million, or $0.39 per common share, an increase of $142 million, or $0.10 per common share from the year-ago quarter.

Return on average assets was 1.32%, return on average common equity was 14.6%, return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 23.1%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our first quarter results reflect the strength and stability of Huntington and the continued execution of our strategy, despite the market disruption in March," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Huntington's solid capital levels, strong credit profile, and leading deposit and liquidity profile have positioned the company to enter this period from a position of strength. Our Fair Play philosophy, executed over a decade, has resulted in a granular, sticky consumer and small business deposit base. Our deposit base is highly diversified, and our available liquidity is at an industry leading percentage of insured deposit balances.

"At the core of our Purpose is making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive, and strengthening our communities, and we have a long track record of doing so. We are proud to be able to continue looking out for people in times such as these, including acquiring new customers and primary bank relationships. The core tenets of trust and customer satisfaction form the foundation of a long-term relationship with our customers. We are proud to have been once again recognized by J.D. Power for the number one customer satisfaction ranking in our region, and we received multiple Coalition Greenwich awards recognizing our leadership in commercial and middle market banking. These accolades are a testament to our colleagues and the customer experience they deliver.

"Over the course of the first quarter, we continued to execute on our key initiatives including our consistent and proactive approach to expense management. We consolidated 31 branches, completed the previously announced voluntary retirement program and executed on our organizational realignment. Collectively, these actions will support funding our continued investments to drive sustainable revenue growth. We will continue to actively manage our expense base to fund investments across our businesses to position us for growth in the future.

"Finally, over the past decade we have bolstered the foundation of the franchise to ensure Huntington is resilient across a range of economic environments. This work has positioned Huntington very well for times such as these with our long-standing approach to conservative and disciplined risk management. This strong foundation enables us to remain dynamic, capitalize on opportunities in front of us, and continue to grow and expand the company, aligned with our strategic objectives."