Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBAN   US4461501045

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED

(HBAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : National Bank Announces Appointment of Climate Risk Director and Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director

11/23/2021 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2021

Media: Emily Smith (emily.smith@huntington.com), 614.480.6834

Huntington National Bank Announces Appointment of Climate Risk Director and

Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director

Appointments reflect Huntington's increasing focus on key climate and

environmental related efforts and initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington today announced its first-ever Climate Risk Director and Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director. These actions reflect stakeholder feedback and illustrate the company's increased focus on climate and environmental related efforts.

George Gonczar was named as Climate Risk Director, and in his expanded role he will oversee the development and implementation of a climate risk assessment, governance, and reporting infrastructure framework toidentify risks related to climate change and implement effective mitigation strategies. A highly-engagedrisk professional and respected leader, Gonczar will lead the work set to integrate climate-relatedinsights into Huntington's decision-makingand help key leaders and clients achieve their climate-relatedobjectives. He also will continue to lead Huntington's Global Risk Assessment group.

Rebecca Karason was elevated from Energy Sustainability Director to take on the corporate role of Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director, which strengthens alignment with the company's ESG executive team. Building on the journey established in 2017 to reduce Huntington's carbon footprint, Karason will be responsible for overseeing all environmental and climate strategies, which include developing Huntington's carbon roadmap.

Over the next year, Huntington will evaluate the carbon footprint of the acquired assets from its acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation and determine how to integrate them into legacy Huntington's carbon footprint.

"George and Rebecca bring significant expertise, leadership and vision at a critical time in the global imperative to address the challenges of climate change. In reviewing our own environmental performance, we see an opportunity to play a larger role to be a catalyst for progress on environmental sustainability." said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. "As a growing bank dedicated to supporting people, businesses and communities throughout our expanded footprint, we recognize the responsibility we have to work together to build a more sustainable world."

Led by its purpose to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the communities it serves, Huntington is investing in its communities to address the environmental challenges faced by under-resourced communities. The bank recently announced a new $40 billion Strategic Community Planwhich includes programs intended to address environmental and racial equity challenges and to help make customers more financially secure in the future

Huntington acknowledges that climate change is a serious issue and is committed to doing more to accelerate meaningful progress by reducing its carbon footprint and providing guidance to clients as they transition to a low-carbon economy. Huntington's approach to environmental sustainability is guided by its Environmental Policy Statement, which outlines the bank's pledge to protect the environment, address climate change, and manage environmental risks.

Huntington's environmental stewardship efforts align with and support well-recognized and respected frameworks and guidance, such as the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, World Economic Forum agenda, and the principles of the Paris Agreement. Huntington's Climate Risk Policy Statementaligns closely with TCFD's Implementation Path, as well as with the U.S. Climate Finance Working Group's best practices. More information is available in Huntington's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,100 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

###

Disclaimer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
03:40pHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : National Bank Announces Appointment of Climate Risk D..
PU
11/17Wolfe Research Cuts Huntington Bancshares to Peer Perform From Outperform; Price Target..
MT
11/08Huntington Bancshares to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Banking and Fin..
PR
11/05HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC /MD/ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/04INSIDER SELL : Huntington Bancshares Inc /md/
MT
11/04Huntington National Bank Renews Contract With Black Knight for its MSP Servicing System
PR
11/03INSIDER SELL : Huntington Bancshares
MT
11/03UBS Lifts Huntington Bancshares' Price Target to $16 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Huntington Bancshares' Price Target to $17.50 From $16, Maintains..
MT
10/29S&P 500 Posts 1.3% Weekly Gain to New Record Close, Ends October With 6.9% Monthly Clim..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 031 M - -
Net income 2021 1 259 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 23 433 M 23 433 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 20 908
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 16,20 $
Average target price 17,72 $
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Steinour Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Zachary J. Wasserman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul G. Heller Senior EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David L. Porteous Lead Independent Director
Richard Westman Neu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED28.27%23 433
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%485 698
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%378 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%243 086
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%200 717