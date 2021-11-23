Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : National Bank Announces Appointment of Climate Risk Director and Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2021

Huntington National Bank Announces Appointment of Climate Risk Director and

Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director

Appointments reflect Huntington's increasing focus on key climate and

environmental related efforts and initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Huntington today announced its first-ever Climate Risk Director and Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director. These actions reflect stakeholder feedback and illustrate the company's increased focus on climate and environmental related efforts.

George Gonczar was named as Climate Risk Director, and in his expanded role he will oversee the development and implementation of a climate risk assessment, governance, and reporting infrastructure framework toidentify risks related to climate change and implement effective mitigation strategies. A highly-engagedrisk professional and respected leader, Gonczar will lead the work set to integrate climate-relatedinsights into Huntington's decision-makingand help key leaders and clients achieve their climate-relatedobjectives. He also will continue to lead Huntington's Global Risk Assessment group.

Rebecca Karason was elevated from Energy Sustainability Director to take on the corporate role of Environmental Strategy & Sustainability Director, which strengthens alignment with the company's ESG executive team. Building on the journey established in 2017 to reduce Huntington's carbon footprint, Karason will be responsible for overseeing all environmental and climate strategies, which include developing Huntington's carbon roadmap.

Over the next year, Huntington will evaluate the carbon footprint of the acquired assets from its acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation and determine how to integrate them into legacy Huntington's carbon footprint.

"George and Rebecca bring significant expertise, leadership and vision at a critical time in the global imperative to address the challenges of climate change. In reviewing our own environmental performance, we see an opportunity to play a larger role to be a catalyst for progress on environmental sustainability." said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. "As a growing bank dedicated to supporting people, businesses and communities throughout our expanded footprint, we recognize the responsibility we have to work together to build a more sustainable world."