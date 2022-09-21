Huntington Bank Celebrates Opening of Commercial Bank Headquarters in New Huntington Tower in Downtown Detroit

Detroit's Huntington Tower is the newest office building development in downtown Detroit in over 30 years.

Huntington colleagues will converge on the city for work, dining, and experiences at local businesses and venues.

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huntington National Bank celebrates the grand opening of Detroit's Huntington Tower, located at 2025 Woodward Avenue. The new tower is located in the heart of The District Detroit, a world-class, mixed-use sports and entertainment district emerging in the city. The Detroit Huntington Tower is the headquarters for Huntington's Commercial Bank and is the newest office building development in the area in more than 30 years.

The tower further expands Huntington's commitment to Southeastern Michigan, as Huntington's middle market business and Huntington Technology Finance are already based in Detroit.

"This investment is more than a beautiful building in the heart of downtown Detroit," said Steve Steinour, Huntington's president and CEO. "It's another symbol of our strong commitment to the community, as well as our dedication to Huntington colleagues across southeast Michigan. After a difficult few years due to the pandemic, this building will serve as a place for colleagues to gather again and connect, collaborate and innovate, and work together to best serve our customers and communities."

The new 21-story building is a modernly designed structure that features flexible workspaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. The design of the building marries the numerous distinctive and historical architectural styles of the surrounding landscape to project a timeless image that contributes to Detroit's notable skyline.

Each floor incorporates focus areas such as private offices with enough visual and acoustic privacy for customer or employee-based conversations. The design takes advantage of the best square footage overlooking Woodward Avenue for a collaboration zone, visible when entering each floor from the elevator lobby. The open workspace around the perimeter provides ample access to natural light.

Featured amenities include:

A colleague café with onsite refreshments such as Starbucks

Terraces on the rooftop and 19th floor that provide outdoor access

A new branch scheduled to open in late October

"We are fortunate in Detroit to have some remarkable corporate leaders who are deeply invested in the success of our city and its people," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are truly blessed to have Steve Steinour, Gary Torgow, and Sandy Pierce, who have been full partners in our city's revitalization, especially at the neighborhood level. With Huntington's opening today of the first high-rise office tower to be built in Detroit in 30 years, we see another level of their commitment."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $179 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

