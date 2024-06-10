COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today that due to a vendor error, the live audio webcast of the company's presentation at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday was temporarily not available in full.

A full replay version of the audio webcast is now available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

