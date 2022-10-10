Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40 2022-10-10 am EDT
235.41 USD   +1.08%
11:27aHuntington Ingalls Industries Forms Tuple Joint Venture With Markesman Group
MT
11:03aIngalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123)
AQ
11:01aHII Announces Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture with Markesman Group to Accelerate Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HII Announces Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture with Markesman Group to Accelerate Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions

10/10/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the formation of Tuple, a mentor-protégé joint venture with Markesman Group. Together, HII and Markesman form a unified team to accelerate next-generation cybersecurity solutions for the defense marketplace.  

Tuple was formed under the U.S. Small Business Administration mentor-protégé program, which allows eligible small businesses to gain capacity and win government contracts by partnering with more experienced government contractors like HII, which serve as mentors.

The Tuple joint venture will leverage HII’s information warfare domain and Markesman Group’s unique cyber operations expertise to support the Department of Defense’s cyber mission as it pertains to force transformation and multi-domain operations. Combined capability areas include offensive and defensive cyber operations; vulnerability analysis and risk assessment; cloud and software development; and enterprise IT operations, architecture and engineering support.

“HII and Markesman will accelerate the development and deployment of cyber capabilities for operations and systems critical to national security,” said Grant Hagen, president of the Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division. “This joint venture will combine our unique mix of skills and domain expertise to support warfighters where and when they need it.”

Tuple Featured

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-joint-ventur-markesman-group-next-generation-cybersecurity-solutions/.

“By creating the Tuple joint venture, our two companies are able to bring experts together to fast-track new concepts, prototype them and enable a path to faster operational execution while optimizing mission outcomes," said Alex Wang, chief operating officer and co-founder of Markesman Group.

Learn about Tuple at: https://www.tuple.one/.

About HII:

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber. As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About Markesman Group:
Markesman Group is a service disabled-veteran owned small business providing information warfare solutions for our customers in the federal government across the digital domain. Markesman Group leads by inspiring its people to dare to think about tomorrow’s solutions today. In pursuit of information superiority, we recognize the integration of information, technology and capabilities as our decisive advantage in defending our nation and shaping our client’s everyday mission. With the agility of a small business, the value of knowledge and capabilities within each unique individual, we deliver to our customers the ability to reach and exceed the mission and goals.

Contact:

Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
gregory.J.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d451116-59a1-47ea-b274-1068f6bd9dd5


All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
11:27aHuntington Ingalls Industries Forms Tuple Joint Venture With Markesman Group
MT
11:03aIngalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbe..
AQ
11:01aHII Announces Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture with Markesman Group to Accelerate Next-Gene..
GL
10/07Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbe..
GL
10/07Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbe..
AQ
10/06HII to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 3
AQ
09/26Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Todd Borkey Chief Technology Officer
MT
09/26HII Names Todd Borkey as Chief Technology Officer
GL
09/26HII Names Todd Borkey as Chief Technology Officer
AQ
09/26HII Appoints Todd Borkey as Chief Technology Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 741 M - -
Net income 2022 603 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 9 303 M 9 303 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 232,88 $
Average target price 238,57 $
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Bharat Amin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.24.71%9 303
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.38%123 643
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION13.66%107 111
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION28.17%76 751
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.30%61 224
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.20%42 924