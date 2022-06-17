Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-06-17 am EDT
199.60 USD   -0.73%
10:01aHII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home
GL
10:00aHII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home
AQ
03:42aHII Shipbuilding Division Secures $240 Million US Navy Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home

06/17/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders Thursday to dedicate the 19th house shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg since 2002.

The ribbon-cutting welcomed Mickeia Hunter and her children — Cinque and Nehemiah — to their new home. Julia Jones, vice president of manufacturing and industrial manufacturing and systems engineering at Newport News Shipbuilding, presented the house keys to Hunter.

“Whether you’re building a house or a ship, you need the right tools, processes and materials to get the job done,” Jones said. “While the outcome may be a little different, the builders’ dedication and pride is the same. It’s this same feeling that we celebrate in this new house and the promises it offers. Just like the crew of a ship, now it’s time for the Hunter family to take this house and make it a home.”

HII Photo

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/hii-habitat-for-humanity-2022.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home is in the city’s Southeast community, built on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. More than 100 shipbuilders contributed more than 600 volunteer hours to help with construction outside of their work shifts.

“Mickeia’s father is a retiree from the shipyard, so it was a special connection that volunteers from the shipyard partnered on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We know the Hunters will be able to enjoy this home as family and create new memories for years to come.”

The Hunters will take ownership of the home after agreeing to pay back the no-interest mortgage on time. The payments will be cycled back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06db4316-7563-4475-af3b-6a50a4a4ca72


All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:01aHII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home
GL
10:00aHII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home
AQ
03:42aHII Shipbuilding Division Secures $240 Million US Navy Contract
MT
06/16HII Awarded $240 Million Advance Procurement Contract for LPD 32
GL
06/16HII Awarded $240 Million Advance Procurement Contract for LPD 32
AQ
06/13Huntington Ingalls Industries Demos Unmanned Vehicle Recovery
MT
06/13HII Successfully Demonstrates Coordinated Manned and Unmanned Operations
GL
06/13HII Successfully Demonstrates Coordinated Manned and Unmanned Operations
AQ
06/13HII's Mission Technologies Division Appoints Senior Director of Talent Development Jeff..
AQ
06/13HII Christens Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 793 M - -
Net income 2022 599 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 8 052 M 8 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 201,06 $
Average target price 227,78 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar Andy Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.10.14%8 052
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.23%132 764
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.51%107 890
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.44%69 798
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.53%58 730
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.15%42 834