SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division hosted a ceremony to mark the opening of the company’s new engineering facility in Syracuse, expanding the company’s presence in the region.



"This facility serves as a hub for integrating various technologies that play a direct role in bolstering national security," said Mission Technologies President Andy Green during the ceremony. "It's a place where imagination, innovation and collaboration converge. Here in Syracuse, New York, the finest minds are ready to carry out HII's mission – providing the edge to our warfighters. We're thrilled to be doing this work here and sharing it with you today."

Mission Technologies in New York has approximately 200 engineers and technicians supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare work in Syracuse and Rome, New York.

Dino Cencetti, vice president of operations in Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group, noted the mission-critical work they do for all branches of the U.S. military and other national security agencies.





Photos and videos accompanying this news release are available at https://hii.com/news/hii-expands-presence-with-new-advance-technology-facility-in-downtown-syracuse/

“We are doing new and amazing things here in this building,” Cencetti said. “We are really looking forward to the fulfillment of the downtown revitalization and continuing to grow the defense industrial base in Syracuse, supporting the new ‘Your State’ technology corridor.”

HII develops integrated solutions that enable today’s connected, all-domain force. Capabilities include C5ISR systems and operations; the application of AI and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; unmanned autonomous systems; live, virtual and constructive solutions; fleet modernization; and critical nuclear operations.

Photos from the opening: https://www.dropbox.com/l/AABHFhGBN9lJodzmXPbGDNj0p_lOfiWr1W0

Video b-roll: https://vimeo.com/875230798/79e1d6e36b

For more information about HII’s Mission Technologies capabilities, visit: https://hii.com/what-we-do/divisions/mission-technologies

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a112b9b-1569-437d-bce4-63b1dfcf0ad7