  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:49 2023-03-31 pm EDT
206.69 USD   -0.14%
02:31pHII Invites Sea-Air-Space Expo Attendees to See Beyond
GL
03/30Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Gets $12.2 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
03/27Hii announces new vice president and chief counsel of ingalls shipbuilding
AQ
HII Invites Sea-Air-Space Expo Attendees to See Beyond

03/31/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will launch a promotional campaign at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Global Maritime Expo 2023 highlighting the defense contractor’s evolution with its customers, expansion of its portfolio and innovation of its shipbuilding execution, by encouraging attendees to “See Beyond” what they believe they know about HII. Through presentations, interactive demonstrations, advertising and displays, the nation’s largest shipbuilder encourages attendees to:

  • See Beyond traditional shipbuilding to HII’s digital design and construction by a multi-generational workforce.
  • See Beyond one domain, to all domains in which HII is delivering the advantage to the warfighter.
  • See Beyond today to the next generation of HII solutions supporting a connected force.

HII will host events, presentations and briefings during the three day Sea-Air-Space Expo to increase awareness of HII products and capabilities, and reinforce HII’s growth as an all-domain solutions provider. HII will provide a briefing on HII’s expertise that may be applicable to the advanced military capabilities to promote security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as outlined in Pillar 2 of the Australia–United Kingdom–United States (AUKUS) partnership as well as demonstrations of the ways in which HII is improving shipbuilding by increasing speed, innovating and reducing costs.

Sea Air Space 2023

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-invites-sea-air-space-expo-attendees-to-see-beyond/

Media are also invited to attend HII briefings on:

  • How HII’s Live, Virtual Constructive (LVC) Training supports mission readiness against near peer adversaries at reduced costs and wear-and-tear on ships, aircraft and equipment, and how the U.S. military is utilizing and evolving LVC to improve decision making and training outcomes and prepare warfighters for Joint All-Domain Operations.
  • HII leadership role in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) and vision for the future.

The Sea-Air-Space Expo is scheduled for April 3-5 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland. A full list of HII briefings is available at: https://hii.com/events/hii-at-2023-sea-air-space-exposition

HII will also unveil a new interactive display in the HII booth which will use video, graphics and text to illustrate how HII is providing a portfolio of ships, products and capabilities to make Joint All-Domain Command and Control Operations and Distributed Maritime Operations a reality.

View the HII See Beyond Commercial here: https://newsroom.hii.com/file/hii-see-beyond-2023.

HII See Beyond Commercial Script

For 135 years we’ve been ship building experts and trusted partners in advancing national security.
Delivering the world’s most powerful ships and, now, all-domain solutions in service of the nation.
As our capabilities evolve so does our perspective.
We see beyond the now, beyond the known.
We see an ever-changing, global defense landscape, and we create advantages for our customers as they protect peace and freedom around the world.
We are HII.
And we See Beyond.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce779cdd-0349-46f8-94c2-61aa20dd0cf0


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 882 M - -
Net income 2023 566 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 8 249 M 8 249 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 72,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 206,97 $
Average target price 241,56 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Bharat Amin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.49%8 249
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.06%141 976
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.75%120 433
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.49%70 124
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.30%62 109
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.01%36 988
