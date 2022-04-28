Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
02:46pHII Launches Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)
GL
02:45pHII Launches Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)
AQ
04/27HII Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding
AQ
HII Launches Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey (SSN 796)

04/28/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) was recently launched into the James River at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The 7,800-ton submarine, which had been in a floating dry dock since being transferred from a construction facility in March, was submerged and moved by tugboats to the shipyard’s submarine pier for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

“Achieving this construction milestone is a very rewarding event to our shipbuilding team,” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “Our shipbuilders and suppliers have dedicated years of hard work to this critical capability that will maintain our customer’s undersea superiority. We now look forward to executing our waterborne test program, and working toward sea trials so we can deliver to the Navy.”

Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) was recently launched into the James River at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.The 7,800-ton submarine, which had been in a floating dry dock since being transferred from a construction facility in March, was submerged and moved by tugboats to the shipyard’s submarine pier for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

Video and photos accompanying this news release are available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/new-jersey-ssn-796-launch.

Through the teaming agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat, approximately 10,000 shipbuilders, as well as suppliers from 50 states, have participated in New Jersey’s construction since the work began in 2016. New Jersey is approximately 92% complete.

Virginia-class submarines, a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines, are built for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions to replace the Navy’s Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired. Virginia-class submarines incorporate dozens of new technologies and innovations that increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth to significantly enhance their warfighting capabilities. These submarines are capable of supporting multiple mission areas and can operate at speeds of more than 25 knots for months at a time.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086


