HII Names Paul C. Harris as Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that Paul C. Harris has been appointed executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer, reporting directly to HII President and CEO Chris Kastner on matters of sustainability.

The move expands the scope of responsibilities for Harris, who has served as HII’s chief compliance officer since 2020. In his new role he will oversee the company’s ongoing efforts to formalize and mature its strategy-driven environmental, social and governance program, in addition to overseeing matters of compliance.

“Paul has demonstrated true leadership in enhancing our culture of ethics and compliance at HII,” Kastner said. “We see sustainability as important to long-term growth, built around our values and commitments to our employees, customers and shareholders. I am confident Paul’s leadership will ensure we are making meaningful, measurable progress on environmental, social and governance initiatives and communicating clearly about them going forward.”

As HII’s corporate vice president and chief compliance and privacy officer, Harris is responsible for working with leaders within the law department and throughout the enterprise to advance HII’s compliance strategy and execution objectives. Additionally, he manages a team of experienced compliance and privacy counsel, which provide legal advice and guidance to senior management. Harris reports to HII’s general counsel on matters of compliance.

Harris came to HII from Hampton University, his alma mater, where he served as senior vice president. After serving in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, he received his juris doctorate from George Washington University Law School in 1995. In 1997, Harris was elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates, where he served for four years. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Justice, where he served as deputy associate attorney general and deputy assistant attorney general of the civil division, torts branch. He then rejoined the private sector, where he held compliance-related positions of increasing authority at several global companies, including Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Sodexo.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong.

