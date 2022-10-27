Advanced search
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
251.27 USD   -0.57%
HII Receives Highest Level Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Rating

10/27/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Reaffirms Company Commitment to Process and Quality Management

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Solutions business group was recently rated at a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) V2.0 Maturity Level 5 (ML5), the highest appraisal rating, for best practices that rapidly improve and sustain an organization's performance and customer service capabilities.

LVC Solutions, part of HII’s Mission Technologies division, is one of only three U.S. organizations serving the U.S. military with concurrent ML5 Development (CMMI-DEV) and ML5 Services (CMMI-SVC) ratings, each with a corresponding Supplier Agreement Management (SAM) rating, and is the only organization in Hampton Roads, Virginia with this achievement.

CMMI ML5, designated as “Optimizing,” is the highest appraisal rating that can be achieved and is reserved for organizations that demonstrate true process optimization through the use of predictive analysis. Organizations appraised at CMMI ML5 are recognized for their approach to quality and the principles of continuous improvement.

HII’s LVC team has implemented a systematic, disciplined process in the design, development, and operation of the largest LVC enterprise preparing warfighters for cross-domain battle. HII’s ML5 rating reflects HII’s ability to execute large-scale, complex LVC training programs on time, within budget, and with predictable results.

“HII is transforming LVC training across the joint defense community,” said Glenn Goodman, president and general manager of HII’s LVC Solutions business group. “This rating is affirmation of HII’s methodical approach to tailoring and scaling LVC mission training solutions to respond to our customers’ requirements and support the joint force at the peak level of readiness.”

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.

The evaluation was conducted by ISACA, an international professional association focused on information and technology governance.

About HII
HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber. As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:
Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
gregory.J.mccarthy@hii-co.com


