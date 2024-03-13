MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) has received an order for a REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from an international customer in the Indo-Pacific Region.



The customized, medium-class REMUS 620 UUV will be built and delivered in 2024 by HII’s Mission Technologies division and will be used for monitoring and data collection missions.

Unveiled in 2022, the REMUS 620 has a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 nautical miles, providing unmatched mission capabilities for mine countermeasures, hydrographic surveys, intelligence collection, surveillance and electronic warfare.

The REMUS 620 achieved two significant development milestones in 2023 with a successful in-water test in October and first sea test in December.

“The REMUS 620 is the premier medium-class UUV designed for adaptability, versatility and long range operations,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group. “Its adaptability to a wide range of missions, from oceanographic research to defense operations, showcases the innovative spirit of our team and the advanced capabilities of our technology."





This is the second REMUS 620 order. In August 2023, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the order of two REMUS 620 UUVs for higher-resolution mapping of the Gulf of Mexico and NOAA’s effort to restore the seafloor habitats damaged by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The agency has previously used other REMUS models for habitat characterization, marine archeology and other ocean mapping and exploration activities.

The REMUS line of UUVs has been successful around the world supporting scientific research and operations and is currently in use in more than 30 countries.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

