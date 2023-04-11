Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11:21 2023-04-11 pm EDT
211.11 USD   +0.68%
01:01pHII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
GL
01:01pHII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
GL
11:19aHii awarded $1.3 billion contract to support u.s. africa command's life-saving operations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines

04/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $567.6 million subcontract modification from General Dynamics Electric Boat to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

HII is currently under contract for construction of submarine modules for Build I, the first two submarines in the class: District of Columbia (SSBN 826) and Wisconsin (SSBN 827). The advance procurement funds from this subcontract modification, awarded April 4, will allow NNS to purchase major components and commodity material and to begin advance construction on Build II, the next five submarines in the class.

“This contract modification underscores the critical manufacturing work our shipbuilders do for the U.S. Navy, as major contributors to the Columbia-class,” said Brandi Smith, NNS vice president for Columbia-class construction. “When delivered to the fleet, these submarines and their crews will protect peace and freedom around the world, in service of the nation. Our shipbuilders understand the responsibility, commitment and discipline required of them each day, and take great pride in supporting this mission.”

Columbia

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-contract-columbia-class-ballistic-missile-submarine-april-2023/.

The Navy has designated the Columbia class its top acquisition priority. Ultimately, the Columbia class will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, and take over the role of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent, providing the most survivable leg of the nation’s strategic triad.

NNS is a major shipbuilding partner in the Columbia-class program, constructing and delivering six module sections per submarine under contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea4ffc25-efb2-47c9-be35-50ee7853eb7f


Primary Logo

Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine

Rendering of a Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine at sea. (U.S. Navy image)

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:01pHII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
GL
01:01pHII is Awarded Contract Modification for Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarines
GL
11:19aHii awarded $1.3 billion contract to support u.s. africa command's life-saving operatio..
AQ
09:41aHuntington Ingalls Gets $1.3 Billion Contract With US Africa Command
MT
08:01aHII Awarded $1.3 Billion Contract to Support U.S. Africa Command's Life-Saving Operatio..
GL
04/10Hii to host first quarter earnings conference call and webcast on may 4
AQ
04/06HII to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 4
GL
04/06Huntington Ingalls Industries Unit Gets $13.3 Million Modification to US Air Force Cont..
MT
04/03Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Sailed Away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
GL
04/03Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Sailed Away from Ingalls Shipbuilding
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 884 M - -
Net income 2023 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 8 357 M 8 357 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 209,68 $
Average target price 238,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Todd Borkey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.64%8 357
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.69%145 257
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.76%126 432
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.79%72 491
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.68%62 811
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.22%38 161
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer