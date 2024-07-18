NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has completed contracted work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory’s Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York.



Since 2012, NNS provided maintenance services and led the refueling overhaul of a nuclear reactor prototype at the Kesselring site, a research and development facility that supports the U.S. Navy's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

“With the completion of our work, Kesselring is positioned to continue to train nuclear operators for decades to come,” explained Mary Cullen, NNS vice president of nuclear propulsion. “We are proud of our legacy supporting the Navy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. I want to thank the thousands of NNS shipbuilders who touched this project over the years. Their dedication and commitment to excellence is unmatched.”

NNS is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.





About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong.

