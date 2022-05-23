Log in
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 03:57:00 pm EDT
200.21 USD   +1.24%
HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Hiring Thousands

05/23/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division plans to hire approximately 5,000 people this year to meet the shipbuilding needs of the Navy. The shipyard anticipates hiring nearly 21,000 people within the next decade as HII fulfills orders for U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines.

“We at NNS are driven to support the men and women in uniform, to serve the nation, by delivering great ships,” said Xavier Beale, vice president of Human Resources and Trades for Newport News Shipbuilding. “This is not just a job. It is a mission to serve national security, and we are committed to investing in our people so those who choose this mission can create a long and rewarding career.”

Newport News Shipbuilding intends to hire nearly 3,000 skilled trades in 2022, including entry-level positions and trainee fitters and welders.

Entry-level trade positions at Newport News can pay $21-plus per hour; no experience is required and training is provided. Candidates may be eligible for $500 sign-on bonuses and up to $1,500 for relocation. Newport News is also offering weekly paychecks, comprehensive benefits, an on-site health center and employee discounts.

For more information on all open positions and benefits, visit buildyourcareer.com.

A video accompanying this news release is available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/newport-news-shipbuilding-hiring.

Numerous hiring events in the Hampton Roads region are planned for this year. On May 12, Newport News participated in the New Horizons Good Life Solutions Career Selection Day, in which 22 local high school students were recognized for accepting positions with Newport News.

“We build great ships and great careers,” Beale said. “These students get their training from day one, accelerating both their career development and NNS’ performance.”

Additionally, 11 students were recognized for accepting apprenticeships with The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding. Funded by HII to train and develop the next generation of shipbuilders, The Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs, to include accredited undergraduate degrees in engineering.

Newport News is actively recruiting nationwide and is partnering with workforce agencies to offer opportunities and perks including sign-on bonuses and paid training.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
(757) 688-3220


