Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:15 2023-05-02 pm EDT
196.95 USD   -2.58%
03:01pHII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren
GL
03:00pHII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren
AQ
04/28Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren

05/02/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McLEAN, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $242 million contract to provide shore-based training, engineering and development support (SBEDS) for the U.S. Navy.

The task order was awarded under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) and has a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

“HII is proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Navy to realize its digital engineering transformation,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “We have built a strong team with full capabilities across customer requirements and training systems and look forward to supporting this important program.”

With more than two decades supporting the U.S. Navy’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) training architecture environments, HII’s team will provide a development, security and operations (DevSecOps) model that drives innovation and creates new features at a faster pace, which includes full life-cycle software development and engineering, hardware engineering, systems engineering, cyber engineering, and related integration, testing and lab support.

SBEDS Graphic

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-shore-based-training-engineering-development-support-naval-surface-warfare-center-dahlgren.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information please visit:

Contact:
Greg McCarthy
(202) 264-7126
gregory.J.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e647fe-d8e6-4547-8a43-215bf3a8cf7d


All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:01pHII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval ..
GL
03:00pHII to Provide Shore-Based Training, Engineering and Development Support for the Naval ..
AQ
04/28Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
04/26Huntington Ingalls Industries Unit Wins $995 Million Contract to Support US Air Force i..
MT
04/26HII Awarded $995 Million Contract to Support U.S. Air Force in Europe-Air Forces Africa
GL
04/26HII Awarded $995 Million Contract to Support U.S. Air Force in Europe-Air Forces Africa
AQ
04/26Media Advisory–Newport News Shipbuilding to Christen Massachusetts (SSN 798)
GL
04/25Huntington Ingalls' Newport News Shipbuilding Bags $115 Million Modification to US Navy..
MT
04/19U.S. extends Citgo's protection from creditors for three months
RE
04/19Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding Secures $64.1 Million Modification ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 884 M - -
Net income 2023 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 8 057 M 8 057 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 202,16 $
Average target price 238,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Todd Borkey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.58%8 057
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.01%146 292
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.53%118 884
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.46%70 268
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.00%59 734
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.46%38 628
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer