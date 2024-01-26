By Ben Glickman

Huntington Ingalls was awarded a $913.2 million contract for refueling and upgrading a Navy aircraft carrier.

The Newport News, Va.-based defense contractor will conduct advanced planning and long-lead-time material procurement for the USS Harry S. Truman's refueling and complex overhaul. The work is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The Navy said the contract wasn't competitively procured, as only on source could satisfy agency requirements.

