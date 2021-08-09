Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Pricing of 0.670% Senior Notes Due 2023 and 2.043% Senior Notes Due 2028

08/09/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0.670% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.043% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Notes,” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”).

The Notes Offering is part of the financing for the previously announced acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (“Alion”), pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of July 4, 2021 (the “Alion Purchase Agreement”), by and among Alion Holding Corp., Alion Holdings LLC and the Company (the “Alion Acquisition”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with borrowings under its term loan credit facility, to fund the purchase price for the Alion Acquisition.

The Notes Offering is not conditioned upon the consummation of the Alion Acquisition and the completion of the Alion Acquisition is subject to certain conditions. If the closing of the Alion Acquisition has not occurred on or prior to the earlier of (i) April 4, 2022 (subject to an extension of up to 60 days under certain circumstances), and (ii) the date the Alion Purchase Agreement is terminated, the Company will be required to redeem all of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereof, if any, to, but excluding, the special mandatory redemption date. There is no escrow account for, or security interest in, the proceeds from the sale of the Notes. Additionally, the Company expects to enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it will agree to file a registration statement with respect to an offer to exchange the Notes for substantially identical notes registered under the Securities Act (or, under certain circumstances, a shelf registration statement covering resales of the Notes).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by each of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantees debt under the Company’s amended and restated revolving credit facility and, subject to certain exceptions, any domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s debt in the future under any other credit facilities or capital markets debt. The Notes Offering is expected to close on Aug. 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs approximately 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: the failure to complete the sale or issuance of the Notes; the risk that the conditions to the closing of the Alion Acquisition, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, are not satisfied; our ability to realize the anticipated synergies, growth prospects and other benefits of the Alion Acquisition, including the risk that the anticipated benefits from the Alion Acquisition may not be realized within the expected time period or at all; competition from larger or more established companies in the relevant markets; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; challenges, risks and costs associated with integrating the operations of Alion; changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); the Company’s ability to estimate its future contract costs and perform its contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and the Company’s ability to comply with such requirements; the Company’s ability to deliver its products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within its markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding the Company’s pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The COVID-19 pandemic may amplify, and in the future could amplify, the risks, uncertainties and assumptions in such forward looking statements and risk factors. There may be other risks and uncertainties that the Company is unable to predict at this time or that it currently does not expect to have a material adverse effect on its business, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

Contact:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Rick Wyatt (Bond Investors)
Rick.Wyatt@hii-co.com
757-380-2101


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:50pHuntington Ingalls Industries Announces Pricing of 0.670% Senior Notes Due 20..
GL
11:22aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Offer Senior Notes as Part of Alion Science a..
MT
09:01aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
AQ
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release - Retired President of Ingalls Shi..
AQ
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Swings to Q2 Profit, Revenue Rises
MT
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
08/05HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Earnings Flash (HII) HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRI..
MT
08/05Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 350 M - -
Net income 2021 545 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 8 271 M 8 271 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 205,58 $
Average target price 226,36 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.20.59%8 271
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.47%131 299
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.99%100 258
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.83%57 977
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.77%55 554
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.36%46 476