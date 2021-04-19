Log in
Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $107 Million Advance Procurement Contract for Amphibious Assault Ship LHA 9

04/19/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a fourth contract modification from the U.S. Navy for $107 million to provide long-lead-time material and advance procurement activities for amphibious assault ship LHA 9. This modification brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $457 million.

“The amphibious warship production line is a critical component of our nation’s defense industrial base,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “This funding will strengthen our suppliers and sustain jobs across the country in support of LHA 9 construction.”

Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. The shipyard delivered its first amphibious assault ship, the Iwo Jima-class USS Tripoli (LPH 10), in 1966. Ingalls has since built five Tarawa-class (LHA 1) ships, eight Wasp-class (LHD 1) ships and the first in the new America class of amphibious assault ships (LHA 6) in 2014. The second ship in the America class, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), was delivered to the Navy in early 2020. Bougainville (LHA 8) is under construction.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.huntingtoningalls.com.

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 294 M - -
Net income 2021 484 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 8 385 M 8 385 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 202,58 $
Last Close Price 208,06 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.22.04%8 385
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.38%118 115
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.38%109 202
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.69%55 762
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.96%52 717
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.48%43 317
