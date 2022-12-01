Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

12/01/2022
230.14 USD   -0.79%
11:04a Huntington Ingalls Industries : HII Delivers Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) to U S. Navy
11/23 HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day
11/21 Hii authenticates keel of virginia-class attack submarine arkansas (ssn 800)
Huntington Ingalls Industries : HII Delivers Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) to U S. Navy

12/01/2022 | 11:04am EST
PASCAGOULA, Miss., (Nov. 30, 2022) - HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) to the U.S. Navy today. Delivery of DDG 123 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy.

"Delivering an incredibly capable finished ship to the Navy is always an important event for our Ingalls team," said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. "We are absolutely committed to the work that we do for our customers, communities and country."

Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee is the 34thArleigh Burke-class destroyer Ingalls has delivered to the Navy and will be the final Flight IIA ship built at Ingalls as the Navy transitions to Flight III destroyers. Ingalls currently has in production the future Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and George M. Neal (DDG 131).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships that can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the national defense strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. These ships contain a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

DDG 123 is named to honor Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, a Navy nurse and first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her heroic actions during World War I. Higbee joined the Navy in October 1908 as part of the newly established Navy Nurse Corps, a group of women who would become known as "The Sacred Twenty," and became the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps in January 1911. The ships motto truly reflects the heritage of this naval hero - Bellatrix illa, meaning "she is a warrior."

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world's most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America's largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII's diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

MEDIA CONTACT
Kimberly Aguillard
(228) 355-5663
General Inquiries:
Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 557 M - -
Net income 2022 585 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 9 256 M 9 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 231,96 $
Average target price 248,89 $
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Bharat Amin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.24.22%9 256
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.21%145 292
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.21%127 156
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.50%82 080
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION21.07%69 159
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.80%43 237