Huntington Ingalls Industries : HII Technical Solutions Facts

Comprising nearly 4,500 professionals in 45 states and 16 countries, Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division is a professional services business providing mission-critical solutions to a wide variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.
