Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Ingalls Industries : HII Technical Solutions Facts

08/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comprising nearly 4,500 professionals in 45 states and 16 countries, Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division is a professional services business providing mission-critical solutions to a wide variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Download the fact sheet (May 3, 2021)

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:42pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Succe..
PU
02:32pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Ingalls Shipbuilding Facts
PU
02:32pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : HII Technical Solutions Facts
PU
02:30pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Succe..
AQ
02:22pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Newport News Shipbuilding Facts
PU
08/26HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Celebrates Ceremonial First Cut of Steel for the..
AQ
08/26HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Multimedia Release — Huntington Ingalls In..
PU
08/25Multimedia Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates Ceremonia..
GL
08/25Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Announces New Busi..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 294 M - -
Net income 2021 543 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 8 206 M 8 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 204,42 $
Average target price 219,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.19.91%8 206
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.89%127 071
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.87%100 139
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.01%58 722
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.77%55 551
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%47 121