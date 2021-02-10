Log in
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries : Ingalls Shipbuilding Facts

02/10/2021 | 10:20am EST
For 82 years, the employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding have pioneered the development and production of technologically advanced, highly capable surface warships for the Navy fleet, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign and commercial customers.

Updated Nov. 2, 2020

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 024 M - -
Net income 2020 621 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 6 771 M 6 771 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 181,67 $
Last Close Price 167,22 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.91%6 771
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.14%110 293
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.56%95 891
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.51%50 646
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.95%46 343
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.51%39 117
