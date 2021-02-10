Huntington Ingalls Industries : Ingalls Shipbuilding Facts

For 82 years, the employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding have pioneered the development and production of technologically advanced, highly capable surface warships for the Navy fleet, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign and commercial customers.



Download the fact sheet (PDF)Updated Nov. 2, 2020

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:19:06 UTC.