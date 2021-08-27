Huntington Ingalls Industries : Ingalls Shipbuilding Facts

For 82 years, the employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding have pioneered the development and production of technologically advanced, highly capable surface warships for the Navy fleet, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign and commercial customers.
Ingalls Shipbuilding is the largest manufacturing employer in the state of Mississippi and a major contributor to the economic growth of the state Alabama.
