Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.    HII

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Ingalls Industries : Montana (SSN 794) Christening Remarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

The tradition of christening ships dates back more than 4,000 years. Newport News Shipbuilding has participated in this time-honored practice since our company's founding more than a century ago. It's an important ceremony in the life of a ship, signaling it is watertight, ready to launch, and prepared to start the next and final stage of its construction before going to sea.

Jennifer Boykin delivers remarks at the Montana (SSN 794) christening ceremony, held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Newport News Shipbuilding.

For our shipbuilders, the christening signifies years of hard work, commitment and dedicated service. It is also a visible reminder of the ways in which we serve our nation and contribute to its defense.

Whether it's with welding torches, or with engineering calculations… by negotiating contracts, purchasing material, pouring steel… or by keeping our facility clean and sanitized in the midst of a global pandemic, our shipbuilders - 25,000 strong - contribute each and every day to something greater than themselves.

A ship's christening is one of the very few opportunities to bring our loved ones inside the facility to see the results of our work - the impact of which is immeasurable. There is nothing more satisfying than experiencing the awe and wonder of your child, your spouse or your parent seeing for the first time, a majestically stealthy boat like Montana, leaving you beyond proud to say, 'I helped to build that.'

So, yes, we are disappointed we couldn't host the normal pomp and circumstance today, and that our shipbuilders and their families couldn't be here in person to witness history. But as shipbuilders, we know the show must go on. Our work doesn't stop for a pandemic, just as the Navy's mission never ends.

It is our honor, our duty and our calling to keep the wheels of shipbuilding turning, and in doing so, bring Montana one step closer to her ultimate mission of defending the United States of America.

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 12 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 20:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:40pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Montana (SSN 794) Christening Remarks
PU
03:16pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industr..
AQ
03:16pPhoto Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Breaks Ground on Unmanned..
GL
09/18HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Awards 193 Scholarships for the 2020-2021 School..
AQ
09/17HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Awards 193 Scholarships for the 2020-2021 School..
AQ
09/17Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards 193 Scholarships for the 2020-2021 Schoo..
GL
09/15HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Buil..
AQ
09/14HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Succe..
AQ
09/14PHOTO RELEASE — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Builder's T..
GL
09/14HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Virginia-Class Submarine Montana (SSN 794) Chris..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 851 M - -
Net income 2020 588 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 5 827 M 5 827 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 186,25 $
Last Close Price 143,90 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Christopher D. Kastner CFO & Executive VP-Business Management
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-42.64%5 827
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.51%106 117
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.05%90 532
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.26%54 330
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-21.56%39 600
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.25%38 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group