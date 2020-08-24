Log in
Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division Named One Of Military Times' Top Employers For Veterans

08/24/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division recently was named one of the best employers for veterans by Military Times. The company ranked 18 out of 164 organizations nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to be included among some of the top employers for veterans,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration for Newport News Shipbuilding. “This honor recognizes our commitment to hiring, training and retaining the men and women who served, and will continue to serve by building our nation’s warships.”

In 2019, Newport News hired more than 530 veterans. In all, service veterans make up 18% of its workforce.

The Best for Vets: Employers 2020 rankings were based on Military Times’ research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates and human resources professionals. It also included survey data on the company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

The rankings can be found at: bestforvets2020.militarytimes.com.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
