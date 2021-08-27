Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntington Ingalls Industries : Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Builder's Trials for Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

08/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully completes builder's trials for guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121).

PASCAGOULA, Miss., (Aug. 27, 2021) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today the successful completion of builder's trials for guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer spent three days in the Gulf of Mexico testing the ship's combat system, which included firing a missile.

'Ingalls, Navy AEGIS Test Team, the Navy ship's force, the program office, numerous combat systems participating acquisition managers, and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair worked together to ensure a successful builder's trial,' said John Fillmore, Ingalls' DDG 51 program manager. 'A successful builder's trial sets us up for a final trial prior to delivery. We are proud of the work our shipbuilders have accomplished so far and look forward to finishing strong.'

DDG 121 is named for Frank E. Petersen Jr., who was the U.S. Marine Corps' first African American aviator and general officer. After entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program in 1950, Petersen would go on to fly more than 350 combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy and currently has four more under construction including Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management, to sea control and power projection - all in support of the United States military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries
HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:42pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Succe..
PU
02:32pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Ingalls Shipbuilding Facts
PU
02:32pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : HII Technical Solutions Facts
PU
02:30pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Succe..
AQ
02:22pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Newport News Shipbuilding Facts
PU
08/26HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Celebrates Ceremonial First Cut of Steel for the..
AQ
08/26HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Multimedia Release — Huntington Ingalls In..
PU
08/25Multimedia Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates Ceremonia..
GL
08/25Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Announces New Busi..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 294 M - -
Net income 2021 543 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 8 206 M 8 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 41 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 204,42 $
Average target price 219,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Michael Petters President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Edgar A. Green President-Technical Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.19.91%8 206
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.89%127 071
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.87%100 139
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.01%58 722
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.77%55 551
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%47 121