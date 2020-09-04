Log in
PHOTO RELEASE - Destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Sails Away from Ingalls Shipbuilding

09/04/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destroyer Delbert D. Black departed from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division today, sailing to its homeport in Mayport, Florida.

“Our shipbuilders have done an excellent job throughout the construction of Delbert D. Black preparing the new Aegis destroyer to join the Navy’s fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Today we celebrate the continued monumental achievements of our shipbuilders with great pride, and we look forward to continuing to build state-of-the-art Navy destroyers for years to come.”

Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy and currently has four more under construction including Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128). In June, Ingalls was awarded a $936 million contract for the construction of an additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/delbert-d-black-sails-away

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
