HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
PHOTO RELEASE — Eighteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference

10/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighteen employees from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) three divisions were recognized for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math during the 25th annual Women of Color STEM Conference. Both the conference and awards ceremony were hosted virtually for the first time on Oct. 8-10.

Nine employees received Technology All-Star awards, which recognize accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. They are:

  • April Bilbo, welding general foreman, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Karen Chan, senior engineer, Technical Solutions.
  • Margaux Hall, systems engineering manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Temeka Hills, production planning scheduler manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Mena Martin, financial analyst, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Letitia McDonald, IT software engineer manager, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Heather Ray, programs manager, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Jasmin Wilch, metrology engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Christina Wilson, manager contract administration, Technical Solutions.

Eight employees received Technology Rising Star awards, which recognize women who are helping to shape future technology. They are:

  • Trenita Anderson, supervisor material handling, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Maya Archer, process improvement analyst, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Paula Barial, cost estimating analyst, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Andrea Collier, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions.
  • Anna Gannon, manager pricing cost estimating, Technical Solutions.
  • Parisa Ghandehari, naval architect, Ingalls Shipbuilding.
  • Quineice McGee, IT systems engineer, Newport News Shipbuilding.
  • Obiajulu Obi, mechanical engineer, Technical Solutions.

Latitia McCane, director of education for The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding, received the Special Recognition Award. The award recognizes individuals from the private sector who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to enhancing the opportunities for minorities in technology careers through the promotion of scientific and technical education programs.

Photos of the award winners is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/women-of-color-2020.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

• HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com
• HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
• HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries  
• HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
• HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
