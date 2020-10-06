Log in
Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Todd West As New Vice President of In-Service Carrier Programs At Newport News Shipbuilding

10/06/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Todd West has been named vice president of In-Service Aircraft Carrier Programs for the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. He will succeed Chris Miner, who will retire Dec. 1 after more than 37 years of service.

Miner began his shipbuilding career in 1983 as a test engineer in the Los Angeles-class submarine program and has served in various roles of increasing responsibility. During his tenure as a program leader, Miner played an integral part in the company reestablishing its submarine construction program. He also successfully led delivery of three aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhauls and one Virginia-class submarine.

“Chris’ passion and commitment have been defining attributes throughout his shipbuilding career,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “He is a trusted leader who is well respected by his peers in Newport News, across the Navy and throughout the shipbuilding industry. As he begins this new chapter, Chris’ legacy will continue to be felt through the people he’s led, the ships he’s helped to build and the relationships he’s forged.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/chris-miner-todd-west

On Nov. 1, West will assume his new role leading the planning and execution of aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhauls and aircraft carrier fleet support. He also will be responsible for Newport News’ industrial subcontract at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site, a research and development facility in West Milton, New York, that supports the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program. West will report to Matt Needy, vice president of Navy Programs.

West, who serves as USS George Washington (CVN 73) program director, brings 35 years of shipyard experience and in-depth knowledge of program, construction and overhaul experience to the position. He began his career as an engineer and has served in both engineering and construction leadership roles. West earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Old Dominion University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne
Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com
(757) 380-3581

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
