Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HII   US4464131063

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01:39 2023-05-18 pm EDT
197.60 USD   -1.54%
01:39pWhitepaper : The New Reality of Undersea and Littoral Warfare
PU
11:08aHii's newport news shipbuilding welcomes high school seniors to shipbuilding careers
AQ
03:54aHuntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Gets $65.8 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Whitepaper: The New Reality of Undersea and Littoral Warfare

05/18/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Whitepaper: The New Reality of Undersea and Littoral Warfare
  • Mission Technologies
  • Defense
  • Viewpoint
Share Article
Download photo
Share Article
Vector Vector(1) Vector(2)

The following white paper was written by Andrew Welsh-Huggins, published by Defense News, and sponsored by HII.

Excerpt:

The rapid advancement of long-range weapons and the risk they pose to naval forces are creating challenges for the U.S. Navy, which increasingly is leveraging the use of Unmanned Vehicles (UVs) and Unmanned, Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in undersea and littoral operations to support a more distributed fleet, extend the operational reach of ships and submarines, and allow increased operational flexibility.

These developments represent a future of smaller platforms carrying far fewer personnel - or none at all, in some cases - which can help save service members' lives, said Brian Furgala, Technical Director of the Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) group in HII's Mission Technologies division. Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII, based in Newport News, Va., is recognized as America's largest shipbuilder.

Read the full whitepaper below:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 17:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:39pWhitepaper : The New Reality of Undersea and Littoral Warfare
PU
11:08aHii's newport news shipbuilding welcomes high school seniors to shipbuilding careers
AQ
03:54aHuntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Gets $65.8 Million Modificatio..
MT
05/17HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Welcomes High School Seniors to Shipbuilding Careers
GL
05/17HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Welcomes High School Seniors to Shipbuilding Careers
AQ
05/15Hii's ingalls shipbuilding hosts shipbuilder academy 'signing day' for high school seni..
AQ
05/12HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Shipbuilder Academy “Signing Day” For High..
GL
05/12HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Shipbuilder Academy “Signing Day” For High..
AQ
05/12Huntington Ingalls Industries Unit Awarded $9.4 Million Modification to US Navy Contrac..
MT
05/11Ingalls Shipbuilding Gets $8.7 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 905 M - -
Net income 2023 567 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 8 005 M 8 005 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 200,68 $
Average target price 239,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Kastner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Stiehle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kirkland H. Donald Chairman
Ron A. Davis Chief Information Systems Officer
Todd Borkey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.83%8 005
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.41%140 809
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.97%115 812
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-20.16%67 933
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.33%57 869
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.23%37 419
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer