Huntsman : Advanced Materials Launches ARALDITE® 2000 Adhesive Core Range

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Huntsman Advanced Materials announced the launch of the ARALDITE® 2000 Adhesive Core Range, designed to help businesses across virtually every industry to maximize productivity by covering up to 80% of all bonding needs, from assembling high-performance products to making repairs in tough conditions.

The ARALDITE® Adhesive Core Range comprises nine high-performance adhesives that can simplify your product selection, reduce your stock keeping unit (SKU) inventory and minimize worker training. The range is readily available through our global network of distributors to help you mitigate supply chain risks and safeguard your production process.

The ARALDITE® Adhesive Core Range consists of three technologies: epoxy, acrylic and polyurethane. These include adhesive products that are resistant to impact, high temperatures, water and chemicals, while offering a variety of colors, open times, viscosities and appearances.

These high-performance products enable greater innovation, performance and sustainability, with well-proven applications across Bus & Truck, Rail, Wind, Marine and General Industry. Meeting the most stringent industry safety standards, the range includes products with KIWA approval, Lloyd's Register approval, and conformity to HL3 requirements, Class R1 and R7, of the Railway European Fire Protection Standard EN 45545-2.

At Huntsman, we have been pioneers in class-leading adhesives for more than 70 years. We also offer more than 200 other specialty adhesives for even the most demanding tasks. In addition, we provide development support across simulation, testing and processing to help make your ideas possible.

To learn more, visit https://www.huntsman.com/products/araldite2000

Released September 8, 2020