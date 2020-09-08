Huntsman : Advanced Materials Launches ARALDITE® 2000 Adhesive Core Range

Log in
09/08/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Huntsman Advanced Materials announced the launch of the ARALDITE® 2000 Adhesive Core Range, designed to help businesses across virtually every industry to maximize productivity by covering up to 80% of all bonding needs, from assembling high-performance products to making repairs in tough conditions.

The ARALDITE® Adhesive Core Range comprises nine high-performance adhesives that can simplify your product selection, reduce your stock keeping unit (SKU) inventory and minimize worker training. The range is readily available through our global network of distributors to help you mitigate supply chain risks and safeguard your production process.

The ARALDITE® Adhesive Core Range consists of three technologies: epoxy, acrylic and polyurethane. These include adhesive products that are resistant to impact, high temperatures, water and chemicals, while offering a variety of colors, open times, viscosities and appearances.

These high-performance products enable greater innovation, performance and sustainability, with well-proven applications across Bus & Truck, Rail, Wind, Marine and General Industry. Meeting the most stringent industry safety standards, the range includes products with KIWA approval, Lloyd's Register approval, and conformity to HL3 requirements, Class R1 and R7, of the Railway European Fire Protection Standard EN 45545-2.

At Huntsman, we have been pioneers in class-leading adhesives for more than 70 years. We also offer more than 200 other specialty adhesives for even the most demanding tasks. In addition, we provide development support across simulation, testing and processing to help make your ideas possible.

To learn more, visit https://www.huntsman.com/products/araldite2000

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Released September 8, 2020

Disclaimer

Huntsman Corporation published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:09:04 UTC
