Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Huntsman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUN   US4470111075

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

(HUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huntsman : Implements Natural Gas Surcharge on MDI Sales in Europe

09/22/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it was implementing a natural gas surcharge of Euros 125 per tonne on all sales of MDI in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India, in response to the unfortunate and unprecedented natural gas price increases in the region. The surcharge will be effective 1st October 2021 and is in addition to any previously announced MDI price increases.

European natural gas prices have risen to record levels in recent months driven by the combination of structural changes in European energy sources and generation. The unprecedented cost of natural gas, already more than three times historic levels and continuing to rise, has adversely affected the energy inputs, intermediates, and multiple feedstock costs incurred in Huntsman's MDI production.  

Tony Hankins, President of Huntsman's Polyurethanes division, said: "Huntsman is already working with its customers to manage the impact of the surcharge, which was necessary to respond to the unexpected and unprecedented increase in our production costs."

About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, ability to achieve projected synergies, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Huntsman Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntsman Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntsman-implements-natural-gas-surcharge-on-mdi-sales-in-europe-301382194.html

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
12:01aHUNTSMAN : Implements Natural Gas Surcharge on MDI Sales in Europe
PR
09/20HUNTSMAN : Widens Portfolio for Semiconductor-Grade Products in Conroe, Texas
PU
09/14HUNTSMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07HUNTSMAN : Announces Update on the Hurricane Ida Impact to its Operations
PR
08/31HUNTSMAN : Increases Polyurethane Catalyst and Specialty Amine Capacity in Petfurdo, Hunga..
PU
08/19HUNTSMAN : S&P Revises Huntsman, Subsidiary Outlooks to Positive From Stable; Ratings Affi..
MT
08/02HUNTSMAN : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend
PR
08/02Huntsman Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2021 Common Dividend, September 30, 2021
CI
08/02HUNTSMAN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Huntsman's Price Target to $33 From $31, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
07/30HUNTSMAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPER..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations